Police release name of motorcyclist killed in Horsington

The motorcyclist who was tragically killed on Baumber Road, Horsington, on Monday November 7 has been named as David Kirk of Kelston Close, Lincoln.

David’s wife, Katie, said: “At the end of the afternoon on November 7, my beloved husband and adoring father of Alyssa was sadly killed in a road traffic accident.

“All David’s friends are invited to the funeral and to a celebration of his life afterwards.

“Whenever we went out David wore a tie to match the colour of my dress. At his funeral I would like all couples to match tie with dress”

The funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Horncastle, on Monday November 28 at 1:45pm followed by a family cremation at Alford.

No flowers please, but donations to Breast Cancer Awareness and St Mary’s Church welcome.

The celebration of David’s life will be held at The Admiral Rodney, Horncastle, from 4pm.