Police keep it local at Caistor centre

Regular drop-in sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre are being held to give residents the chance to call in and speak to local police officers.

On duty at the latest session was PCSO Dawn Cowling, pictured, who was keen to promote the 101 contact number for police.

“We appreciate people want to contact local officers and calling 101 is the best way to do that,” she said.

“Callers will be speaking to trained staff who can judge the priority of the call and pass the details on to the relevant officer.”

The 101 number is there for any non-emergency incident, query or advice, 24 hours a day.

“The front office at Caistor police station is now closed, although the station itself is still open,” added PCSO Cowling.

“Members of the neighbourhood policing team are always out and about.

“We have a large area to cover and we are holding the drop-in sessions at a number of different venues.”

It is planned to hold the Caistor drop-ins on a fortnightly basis.

The next one is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 16, from 10.30am to 12 noon.