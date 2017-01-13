Police investigate commercial burglary in Brigg

Humberside Police are appealing for information following a commercial burglary at a demolition site at the former Falcon Cycles premises in Bridge Street, Brigg.

The burglary took place between 2pm on Wednesday January 11 and 7.30am on Thursday January 12.

At some point between those times, intruders gained entry to the site and stole two high value scissor lifts, an amount of diesel fuel and a quantity of power tools.

At least one vehicle is believed to have been used in removing the large, heavy items from the area.

Local enquiries are ongoing at this time and a number of other lines of investigation being pursued.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at any time during the period of the burglary, including any unusual vehicles which may be connected with this incident, to contact them on 101 and quote crime reference number 2241769.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.