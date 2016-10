Police are searching for Adam Pepperell missing from the Skegness area.

He is a 16-year-old white male who is six feet tall with dark short hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a blue Boss T-Shirt and a black jacket.

Inspector James Trafford, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are concerned for Adam’s safety so appeal to anyone who has seen Adam or who has any information as to his whereabouts to please call Lincolnshire Police on telephone 101 and quote incident 260 29/10/16.”