Police appeal for missing teenager

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 16 year old who was reported missing this morning (Monday).

Tran Ngcvan is from Vietnam, and had been staying in Ingoldmells.

He was last seen yesterday evening wearing dark trousers and a coat which is white, blue and black.

If you have any information relating to Tran’s whereabouts, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 101 of November 20.