Police appeal after Market Rasen assault

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying the man pictured, as they believe he can help us with an investigation into an assault which occurred in Market Rasen on September 24.

During the early hours of September 24, an incident took place on John Street, Market Rasen. The victim was left shaken but was not injured.

Do you recognise this man?

The man is described as being slim build, with short blonde hair, and wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt and dark jeans.

If you have any information that could help officers, please contact 101 and quote incident number 367 of September 24.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.