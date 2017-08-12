Plants and painting at Rasen Hub workshops

Have your say

Rasen Hub is continuing its series of art workshops this month.

The next session will be giving some drawing basics on perspective in landscape.

The workshop takes place on Wednesday, August 23, from 10am to noon.

On Saturday, August 19, there will be a summer plant medicine morning.

Learn to use available herbs as remedies for minor ailments.

The cost is £5 per workshop.

For more details or to book a place, drop in at the Hub, open weekdays 10am to 3pm (except Thursday), call 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk .