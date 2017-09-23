Plans ‘evolve’ as supplier chosen for Rasen Skate Park

Market Rasen Town Council has made ‘the next step’ towards a new skate park by finalising a supplier for the facility, deputy mayor Stephen Bunney has confirmed.

Coun Bunney told the Mail that ‘after considering a number of factors’, the council has decided to go with the company ‘Evolution’ as the supplier to design and construct the park.

He said ‘the next step’ would be to ensure the final design matches the skaters’ and riders’ specifications.

Coun Bunney also reported that further monies have been collected for, or promised to, the project.

He confirmed that Rasen Live, a live music and bric-a-brac event which took place on Saturday, September 9, fetched £300 for the skate park fund, with Market Rasen Ukulele Band adding a total of £60 in money collected.

A further £5,000 was promised to go towards the groundworks to prepare the space in Mill Road playing field for the new facility.

Coun Bunney said: “After considering building materials, construction regimes, maintenance and insurance factors the council have decided to go with Evolution as the preferred supplier of the Skate park.

“The next step will be to meet with the company to look at the final design to ensure that it has the ‘flow’ that the skaters have consistently stated as being important.

“When this is finalised we will move towards looking at placing the contract and setting dates.

“We are still working towards having everything in place by Easter.

