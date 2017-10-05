Planning approval for 49 new homes in Wragby

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) voted to grant outline permission for 49 new homes to be built in Horncastle Road, Wragby.

The applicant, Site Plan UK, previously submitted plans for 108 homes on the same site (and extending further to the east), which was refused in January this year on the grounds of being a ‘discordant, dense housing estate extending out into the undeveloped open countryside’. This application is currently going through the appeal process.

The latest plan for 49 new homes, however, was recommended for approval by planning case officer, Michelle Walker.

This is despite objections from Wragby Parish Council, which ‘strongly objected’ to the plans due to the impact on the village’s services, adding that Wragby had already ‘done its bit’ in accommodating new homes within the district.

Mr Robert Walker, from AAH Planning Consultants, spoke before the planning committee and said he ‘welcomed’ the case officer’s recommendation, adding that the application now addressed the concerns that had been raised previously.

He added that the proposed development would appropriately ‘round off’ the residential area at the east side of Wragby.

In the discussion that followed, Coun Terry Aldridge questioned whether these new homes were needed, and suggested that the decision should be deferred until the appeal for the previous application (for 108 homes) had been determined.

However, he was told that councillors had to determine the latest application ‘on its own merit’ - and that to defer the latest application ‘indefinitely’ while waiting for the outcome of the appeal of the previous application was simply not an option.

Ultimately, councillors voted 8-2 in favour of the proposal, with one abstention.