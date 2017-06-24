Plan for thousands of new Lincolnshire homes by 2036

A new local plan will see over 35,000 homes built across West Lindsey, North Kesteven and Lincoln by 2036.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan has been three years in the making with extensive research, consultation and an examination in public by Government Inspectors leading to its adoption.

The area – 820 square miles – has a combined population of 310,000 and projections are that this will grow by a further 20 per cent up to 2036.

In the plan, the need for 36,960 homes over a 25-year period is identified, with almost half of these set to be ‘affordable housing’.

Around 25 per cent of these homes have already been built or given permission since 2012.

The plan allows for 138 hectares of space for employment growth, enabling the potential creation of 11,894 jobs.

The plan’s objectives can be divided into three key aims – supporting people, improving and safeguarding place, and increasing prosperity for the area and for those who live and work here.

Councillor Jeff Summers, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Our new plan has to deliver for people and communities - an environment which everyone is happy to live in.

“Housing has to be supported by opportunities for work.

“Appropriate capacity built into new and existing infrastructure - education, health and a green environment for everyone to relax in.

“Following the last three years of research and consultation, I am confident the intensive programme of work commissioned by the three district councils has produced a plan which is capable of delivering the essential components which create a modern, thriving community.”

The plan and supporting information can be viewed online at www.central-lincs.org.uk