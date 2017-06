A number of piglets have been killed in a fire on a farm at Normanby by Spital.

Six Fire & Rescue pumps attended the fire in agricultural buildings on Private Lane yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 14).

The fire also caused severe damage to an agricultural building and 110 large straw bales.

Two crews remained at the site to damp down and this morning (Thursday) one crew remains in attendance.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue say no cause has been established as yet.