Pictures: Caistor Waes-hal

The third annual Caistor Waes-hal started in the car park of the town’s sports club.

It was then down to the nearby community orchard, where the wassail ceremony took place.

Caistor Waes-hal EMN-170801-185918001

A fire symbolised the coming of new life in the new year and the trees were toasted to bear plentiful fruit.

It was then back to the sports club for another dance and a change of costume to perform the North Kelsey Plough Play.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of Grimsby Morris Men and their collections will be supporting the prostate cancer charity.