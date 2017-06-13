Picture special: Thousands of visitors got down on the farm at Stainton le Vale

Farms up and down the country opened their gates to visitors to help show what it means to be a farmer and how food is produced.

Among those taking part for the fourth time was Sutton Estates at Stainton le Vale.

Open Farm Sunday at Stainton le Vale EMN-171206-073935001

More than 3,000 visitors took the opportunity to follow food from farm to fork.

“We are absolutely thrilled with how the day went and have had some great feedback from people saying they had learnt something new,” said Victoria Colebrook, the Estates Open farm Sunday co-ordinator.

This was the 11th time Sutton Estates had taken part in the event, with each year bringing new experiences for the visitors to enjoy.

The display of farm machinery always proves a popular draw, as does the chance to take a tractor and trailer ride around the farm.

A vintage tractor run also made its lunchtime stop at the venue.

Birds of prey, local beekeepers and information from a range of countryside groups and businesses made finding out about farming fun.

There was plenty of good quality, locally-produced food too, either to eat on the day or take home.

Open Farm Sunday is managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

Since the first Open Farm Sunday in 2006, more than 1,500 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed 1.8 million people onto their farm for the event.

The date for next year is June 10.