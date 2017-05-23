Picture special: Thousands enjoy the sunshine at Woodhall Spa’s Country Show

What a difference a day makes - as organisers of the Woodhall Spa Country Show will readily testify!

On Saturday, the organisers - and the event site - were drenched by heavy rain.

Olivia Midgley age 7 part of wolrd war one display EMN-170522-063514001

But, just 24 hours later, the sun came out and around 4,000 people turned up to one of the area’s most popular events.

Amy Sharpe, a member of the show committee, told the News: “Everyone was a bit anxious on Saturday but we couldn’t have had better weather on the day.

“It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves - especially families.

“We had something for everyone and all the hard work was worthwhile. In fact, we’re already planning next year.”

Elise Kay age 8 making a clay pot EMN-170522-065212001

Donations will be made to various local organisations, while a new feature this year has seen a bursary set up for anyone aged between 16-28 who is training for a career in agriculture or rural crafts.

Details from info@woodhallspashow.co.uk.

Results list:

Champion Lincoln Red - Rob Mawer, Horsington with Highbarn Rosie; Reserve - Rob Mawer, Horsington with Premier Vulcan

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170522-072744001

Champion Young Handler - Lucy Robinson from Horsington

Champion Native Cattle - Delemere Farms, with a British White cow, Bulby Jasmine; Reserve - G G Burton & Sons with a Longhorn Bull, Riverlands Mathom

Champion Commercial Cattle - R J Wilkinson with a Limousin cross heifer, Rosie; Reserve - Trevor Lyon with a Limousin cross steer, Paco Rabanne

Champion Continental Cattle - John & Wendy Laight with a British Blue cow, Witham Bank Jade; Reserve - Trevor Lyon with a Limousin bull, Monkey Puzzle Ideal

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170522-072710001

Champion Dexter Cattle - L & M Flintham, with a cow, Willow Tree Enid;p Reserve - L & M Flintham with a heifer, Willow Tree Nettie

Champion Beef Shorthorn - T & S Hutson, with a bull, Waltham Karl; Reserve - Vikki Hainsworth with a bull, Norworth Kassius

Champion Cattle Interbreed John & Wendy Laight with a British Blue cow, Witham Bank Jade; Reserve - Delemere Farms with a British White cow, Bulby Jasmine

Champion Lincoln Longwool - Louise & Ian Fairburn with a Ram; Reserve - Louise & Ian Fairburn with a ewe

Champion Rare Breed Sheep - M J & J S Toyne with a Ryeland ewe; Reserve M J & J S Toyne with a Ryland ewe

Champion Hampshire Down - Tim Hunter with a ewe; Reserve - P Rooke with a ewe lamb

Stan Hampson Blacksmith from 'Old Mill Crafts' Billinghay EMN-170522-064858001

Champion Commercial Sheep - Mr J Gratton with a ram lamb; Reserve - Mr J Gratton with a ewe lamb

Champion Continental Sheep - Mr G Baker with a ram lamb; Reserve - Mr G Baker with a shearling ewe

Champion Native Sheep Lindsey Wright with a Kerry Hill ram; Reserve - Mrs L Ruby with a Suffolk ewe lamb

Champion Young Handler - Lucy Gregory; Reserve - Josh Morton

Champion Sheep Interbreed - Lindsey Wright with a Kerry Hill ram; Reserve - Tim Hunter with a ewe

Best eggs - Mrs D Parsons from Bucknall

Juvenile prize - Jennifer Dixon from Stixwould

Champion of Champions - John & Wendy Laight with a British Blue cow, Witham Bank Jade

Vintage Vehicle - Mr A R Bennett with a 1963 Rover P4

Best Tractor in original condition - G G Morley, International Harvester B275

Best Tractor - Ian Leverton, Massey Furgusson 135

Classic Motor Bikes - Barry Brackenbury, Matchless G3

Stationary Engines - Michael Atkin, IHC Tom Thumb

Large Trade Stand - L Morgan, plants

Small Trade Stand - Elemental Leather

Heritage Stand - Michael Credland, Great War uniforms and weapons