Picture special: Horncastle Farmers have a ball to help charities

The annual Horncastle Farmers’ Ball looks set to have raised thousands of pounds for charities once again.

A total of 430 guests attended the annual event at The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa last Friday.

Andrew and Sarah Bachley EMN-170116-124233001

With good food, a band and disco it is always a recipe for success, much to the delight of the chairman of the organising committee Stuart Russell.

“The Petwood always do a cracking job and we want to thank them and everyone who supported us again this year,” he said.

The January ball is the only event organised by the committee and always raises between £5,000 and £6,000.

“Last year the ball raised around £5,750 and we expect this year to be a similar amount,” added Mr Russell.

Jonathan and Fiona Ireland, Fiona Thompson and James Thompson EMN-170116-124256001

A number of charities benefitted from last year’s proceeds, including the Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled group, Headway, LIVES, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Carers UK. The charities to benefit this year will be presented with their cheques at the committee’s annual meeting in April.

The annual Horncastle Farmers’ Ball has been going since the early 1900s, starting as a key networking event for the local farming community.

The only time the ball has not taken place was during the war years.

Horncastle Farmers Ball EMN-170116-124245001

Paul Brady, Sally Ann Brady Sue Neeham and John Neeham EMN-170116-124222001

Horncastle Farmers Ball EMN-170116-124317001

Peter and Cathrin Wiggin-Davies EMN-170116-124210001