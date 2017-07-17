Picture Gallery: Woodhall Spa 40s Weekend

Organisers had promised the 2017 Woodhall Spa 40s Festival would be bigger and better than ever....and they weren’t wrong!

Thousands of people from all over the country packed into the village last Saturday and Sunday - and our photographer was there to capture a flavour of the event.

Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend EMN-170716-205042001

The organising committee were preparing for 40,000 visitors and all the indications are that figure was reached.

Now in its sixth year the event, which celebrates the best of life on the British homefront, is firmly established as one of the biggest and most popular 1940s events in the UK.

Crowds - young and old - enjoyed a packed programme of events and live entertainment and, after a few brollies went up during Saturday’s showers, the sun came out on Sunday.

Festival regular Mark Thornton (34) said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere - as usual.

“Everyone was singing and dancing in the streets. It was brilliant - better than ever.”

The festival, of course, gives a massive shot-in-the-arm to the local economy, with all hotels, B&Bs and camping sites full to capacity for the duration of the weekend.

And, it appears the popularity of the event has spread to some famous individuals.

‘Suggs’ - the leader singer of Madness - was spotted among the vast crowds...dressed in 40’s regalia of course!