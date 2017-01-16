Picture gallery: Tractors roll out for cancer charity at Middle Rasen

A spot of rain was no deterrent for the tractor drivers who turned out to support Middle Rasen charity road run on Sunday.

Starting at the Nag’s Head, the route took the runners through the country lanes to South Kelsey.

Middle Rasen Tractor Road Run EMN-170116-071448001

It was then on through Holton le Moor and Claxby before heading back to the starting point, where some warming food was waiting the intrepid travellers.

This is the fourth year the January run has been held and organisers were delighted with the turn out, with people from as far away as Retford taking part.

“Numbers were down slightly on last year (24 compared to 35) but it was still a good day,” said Sheila Reading, who helps organise the event with John Branston, who sets out the route to follow and leads the run.

“As well as the run there was the usual raffle and the auction was brilliant, with everyone taking part.

“Best of all, we raised £594.50 for Cancer Research UK.

“Thanks, as always, go to the Nags Head for hosting the event and making sure everyone was well fed after the run and to everyone who came along and supported too.”