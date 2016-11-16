Picture gallery: Crowds turn out in Rasen for remembrance

‘When you go Home, tell them of us and say, For your Tomorrow, we gave our Today’.

Those were the words spoken by the Mayor of Market Rasen, John Matthews, as he laid the first wreath on behalf of the town at the war memorial on Sunday.

A parade, led by Market Rasen Band, saw members of senior and youth organisations march from the market place to the Chapel Street memorial.

The Act of Remembrance gave a chance for everyone to reflect on and remember the sacrifices made in conflicts over the years.

On behalf of the town council and the Royal British Legion, parade marshall and Legion branch secretary Les Tranter thanked everyone for attending and honouring the fallen, to ensure their sacrifices will not be forgotten.