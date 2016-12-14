Picture gallery: Christmas delight at Market Rasen Rotary carol concert

Hearty singing raised the roof of Market Rasen Methodist Church once again as the town’s Rotary Club held its annual Carol Concert.

The popular event saw pupils from Market Rasen, Nettleton, Faldingworth and Middle Rasen primary schools perform a selection of seasonal songs.

Ellie Perry and Bobbie Brader from De Aston School also sang, as did members of the Market Rasen Choral Society.

There was plenty of community singing for the carols with snippets of the history of carols and carolling being given by Derek Anderson, chairman of the Rotary Community Committee.

The event wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa whohad presents for all the girls and boys in the audience.