Picture gallery: Candlelit carols at Walesby

Hundreds of candles filled Walesby Old Church in what has become a Christmas tradition for many.

It was standing room only in the hilltop church, known as the Ramblers’ Church, sitting as it does on the Viking Way, with people coming from as far away as Germany and Gibraltar.

Getting to the service involved an uphill walk from the village to the church, with Duckworths of Market Rasen providing two four by four vehicles for the less able, as well as the musicians and their instruments.

Providing the music for the carols was the Salvation Army Citadel Band.

Other pieces were performed by Da Capo, together with soloists Felicity Turner and James Sprague.

The Rev Canon John Carr led the service, which had a extra special meaning this year to him, as it will be his last at the church.

“This service is one of my favourites in the group,” he said.

The Rev Carr will be retiring next year.

“We are extremely thankful and indebted to the Rev Carr for the way he has conducted the service over the years,” said Peter Braithwaite, chairman of the Friends of Walesby Old Church.

Mr Braithwaite went on to present the Rev Carr with a picture of the Old Church.

“We shall miss John and Liz greatly,” he added.

“We hope the picture will bring back many happy memories of Walesby.”