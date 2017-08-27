Passchendaele commemoration in Brigg

One of the bloodiest battles will be remembered tomorrow (Monday, August 28) in Brigg.

The 100-year anniversary of Passchendaele will be commemorated, with stalls setting up between 10am and 11am and the event starting on or around midday in Station Road Brigg and in The Britannia Inn, where indoor entertainment will take place, including songs of the era and stories from the trenches.

A parade will leave the town centre at 12.30pm and events at the Britannia Inn will run from 1pm to 6pm.

“It may not be a large event, but it remembers one of the bloodiest battles of the Great War in some of the worst conditions faced by British, Commonwealth and American armed forces,” said a spokesman for Brigg British legion.

“We will remember all the fallen and all the families back home left to pick up the pieces of lives shattered forever.

“We are also trying to raise the awareness of the Brigg branch of the Royal British Legion, to reach out to potential new members and support any local ex serviceman / servicewoman and families who are in need in any way shape or form, from home / hospital visits through to helping veterans with personal and financial needs however they are presented.”