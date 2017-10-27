Partnership set to make live music in Rasen flourish

Market Rasen’s Festival Hall has teamed up with the successful Lincoln Drill Hall to promote live music in the town.

The partnership will see tickets for live music events at the Caistor Road venue on sale through the Drill Hall website - www.lincolndrillhall.com - and events will also be promoted through their email newsletters.

Nicola Marshall, who is leading the project to rejuvenate the Festival Hall on behalf of the town council, said: “This partnership we can reach new audiences, bringing in people to our town and building up a following with our exciting programme of live music.”

First to benefit from the new scheme will be The Churchfitters on December 2.

“We are delighted to welcome the Churchfitters back to Lincolnshire and to host this popular folk group here in the Festival Hall,” added Ms Marshall.

“This will be a Christmas Cracker of a concert at the Festival Hall and will be very popular – so make sure you get hold of a ticket in good time.”

The Churchfitters will be bringing a mouthwatering selection of favourites from their regular repertoire, interlaced with traditional and original festive songs and Christmas carols.

Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start, with advance tickets £10 and £6 for under 16s, which is the only concession rate.

As well as booking tickets through the Drill Hall website, they will also be on sale at Garnetts’ Sweet Shop in Queen Street and promoter Les Worrall on 01673 843036.