Parking charge chaos at Market Rasen

The introduction of parking charges in Market Rasen got off to a rocky start with machines issuing incorrect tickets.

One man inserted 50p into the machine at John Street car park for two hours parking, only for the machine to display the minimum charge is 60p.

“I don’t mind the parking charge as it is quite reasonable, but they should have made sure it was right before it started,” he said.

Another lady paid £1.70 for the day, only to see the ticket had registered a payment of just £1.50 and the ticket showed parking would run out in two hours, which would have only been £1.

The disgruntled drivers contacted West Lindsey, who said they would send someone out to look at the machine.

More to follow.