Park is ‘big thing’ for town, says Rasen’s deputy mayor

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor is calling for ‘positive support’ for the town’s skate park project - from residents and funders alike .

Speaking at last week’s annual town council meeting (May 3), deputy mayor Stephen Bunney said the skate park was a ‘big’ issue in Market Rasen - and something that residents wanted to be involved in.

However, he did stress that the ‘final decision’ would remain with the town council.

Diagrams of proposed new skate park designs were available to view at the annual town meeting last month (April 26).

Coun Bunney said: “The skate park is a big thing for the town.

“There is a lot of noise being made about it in Market Rasen, and people really want to be involved.

“The group of riders have expressed that they want to be involved in the decision making.

“They have written down suggestions of what they would like to see done with a new park to give to designers, and wish to help raise money towards the skate park fund.

“It would be lovely to have something in place within 18 months.

“I’m sure with a bit of positive support from the town and funders, we will be able to get close to a figure in that time.”

Coun Bunney also said that he had met with some of the riders earlier that day to discuss what they wanted to see at the new park.

He added: “I have made it very clear to the boys that the work Coun Lakin-Whitworth and the town clerk have done on this project is where we are now and that is the council’s position. The final decision will have to be made by the council, which will hopefully correspond with what the riders want.”

Town mayor John Matthews also put forward the skate park as a potential cause to benefit from the mayor’s charity fund in the next civic year.