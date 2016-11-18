Over 400 Rotary shoeboxes handed in to our Lincolnshire newspaper titles

Staff at the Louth Leader, Horncastle News and Market Rasen Mail would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s Rotary Shoebox Appeal.

It is the 10th year that our newspaper company has backed the appeal and we received over 400 boxes througout our three local newspaper offices.

Your donations and generosity are greatly appreciated and the boxes will now be taken to Eastern Europe.

Leader reporter Chloe West, who is pictured above, said : “The boxes will certainly make a big difference to the people who receive one.”