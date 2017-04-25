Outstanding citizens recognised at West Lindsey awards event

It was a chance for West Lindsey District Council to give special recognition to unsung heroes of the community.

West Lindsey Community Awards 2017, pictured is Mayor of Caister recieving the shield for Parish Council of the Year from Coun Sheila Bibb EMN-170425-115407001

Caistor Town Council was named Parish/Town Council of the Year for encompassing and reflecting ‘the real sense of community cohesion and purpose so characteristic of this distinctive and historic market town’.

The citation also made reference to well managed and effective meetings, with members ‘invariably clear and focussed in their deliberations and any actions agreed are undertaken for the benefit of the community as a whole’.

In accepting the award, Town Mayor Carol Mackenzie paid recognition to the late Alan Caine.

She said: “A lot of things that happen in Caistor were instigated by Alan Caine and so it’s important that we recognise that.

I have met so many amazing people as chairman of the council and tonight was no exception Coun Roger Patterson, Chairman of the Council

“Caistor has always been at the centre a great example of volunteering and we are very lucky that new volunteers have stepped forward.

“On behalf of the council, we are thrilled to receive this award and I would like to say thank you.

“I feel surprised that we have won, but the council works hard and each of them are also volunteers and we would like to say special thanks to our clerk Helen Pittman, who puts in so many hours advising us and keeping us up to date with the latest legislation and it is fair to say we would not have goy this without her.”

Coun Mike Galligan was named runner-up in the Volunteer of the Year category for his ‘tireless’ work with Caistor in Bloom.

West Lindsey Community Awards 2017, Ian Hardcastle pictured with his wife EMN-170425-115441001

The recipient of this year’s Chairman’s Special Recognition Award was Ian Hardcastle, well-known in the area as a Methodist preacher.

He has also been instrumental in bringing people in the area’s ex-MOD communities together, continuing the good work started by the late Colin Hare with the Jubilee Games events.

Coun Roger Patterson, Chairman of the Council, said: “Ian epitomises all that’s good in our communities.

“He inspires, is highly respected and he deserves recognition for his outstanding contribution in making our communities a better place.”

West Lindsey Community Awards 2017, pictured is James Cousins receiving his award as runner-up for the Parish/Town Councillor of the Year from Coun Sheila Bibb EMN-170425-115459001

Ian Hardcastle said: “I am humbled to receive this award - I really didn’t expect to win.

“It was lovely to see communities meeting up in competition, parents and children and having a good time.”

Other awards went to: Parish/Town Councillor of the Year - Terry Williams, Nettleham; Community Group of the Year - Sue Rawson and Sandra Forman, Dunholme; District Champion of the Year - Joan Wines, Sturton by Stow; Volunteer of the Year - Sheila Worrell; Citizen of the Year - Briana Cordeaux, Scotter.

Speaking after the ceremony Coun Patterson said: “Our communities do so much work in the community, giving up their own time, helping and supporting each other - it truly is amazing and needs to be acknowledged. “

Award trophies were sponsored by Glanford and Lindsey Lions.