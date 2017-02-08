Outline application for 61 new dwellings

Town councillors fear an ‘over-stretching’ of Rasen’s resources if plans for 61 new homes off Gainsborough Road are granted approval.

The applicants, represented by Globe Consultants Ltd, have submitted outline plans for new dwellings on the site to the south of Gainsborough Road, and the application was discussed at Market Rasen Town Council’s planning committee meeting last Wednesday (February 1).

Market Rasen Primary School is set to benefit directly from a Section 106 agreement if the proposals go ahead, with a sum of funds released from Lincolnshire County Council and a security fence provided by the developers.

The plans also hope to incorporate a pedestrian ‘shortcut’ for easy access to the town centre and primary school.

The developers are confident that the plans will boost the numbers of shoppers in the town.

Due to its proximity to the centre of town, the developers said that residents would be less inclined to use their cars to get to the shops, and be less encouraged to drive elsewhere, which would bring more shoppers to Market Rasen’s high street.

However, town councillors at last week’s meeting voiced their concerns about the pressure a new development could put on local resources.

Coun Stephen Bunney had particular fears for the capacity at the town’s doctors’ surgery.

Coun Bunney said: “The doctors’ surgery is already fairly full.

“Could the surgery take (the numbers of people from) this development, plus the number of other developments which are talked about?

“I don’t think the doctors surgery has the capacity.”

Phil Scrafton, Managing Director of Globe Consultants, said: “It’s part of the consultation process.

“NHS England are involved in the responses to all planning applications and that will be the case with this one.

“As it stands at the moment, they negotiate a flat fee of £425 per dwelling to go directly into identified local services.”

Coun Bunney also said that more homes would be ‘putting more pressure’ on Mill Road playing field.

Coun Bunney said:“I would like to see a consideration for what could be done to enhance that area.

“It is very popular in the summer, and I think it will be a key point for the town.”

In reply, Mr Scrafton said: “There is an expectation that proper provision is made to satisfy those new residents as well as existing residents.”

While the Gainsborough Road development is only in the initial planning stages, another developer - Chestnut Homes - submitted a major planning application to West Lindsey District Council last October.

The application is for 300 homes on land off the A46 Caistor Road.

Concerned local residents have since formed the Rasen Action Group (RAG) to present a formal objection to West Lindsey’s Planning Department.