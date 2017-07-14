Osgodby cheesemaker in running for award

Local food producer, Cote Hill Farm Cheese, has been nominated in this year’s Great British Cheese Awards - but they need readers’ help to receive the gong.

Based in Osgodby, the Davenport family turned their hand to cheese making in 2005.

The next year saw them pick up their first award and the accolades have continued ever since.

Now, they are one of 12 producers battling it out on the shortlist for the title of ‘Best Artisan Cheese Producer 2017’.

It is up to cheese lovers to decide their fate by logging on to the website at www.greatbritishchefs.com/cheese-awards/voting

Fellow county cheese-makers, Lincolnshire Poacher, have also been shortlisted for an award.

Lincolnshire Poacher is listed in the ‘Best Hard Cheese’ category.

The closing date for all votes is Saturday, August 12.