Open days for model rail society

Gainsborough Model Railway Society is holding its last open days of its 70th anniversary year on December 27 and 28.

“Many people have quite a long break from work or school at this time of year, but there aren’t a great deal of things happening”, said society chairman Chris Wragg.

“A visit to our model railway provides people with a good opportunity to get away from the turkey and chocolates, without needing to be too energetic”.

The model railway represents the line between London Kings Cross and Leeds in the days of steam and the early days of diesels.

It needs ten people to run and there are almost 200 locomotives, including such famous machines as Flying Scotsman and Mallard.

The railway will be open from 1.30pm to 6pm on both days at the clubrooms in Florence Terrace, off Sandsfield Lane, near Tesco. Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children and senior citizens, with a family ticket £10.