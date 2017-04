A crowd turned out for the Good Friday ecumenical service in Market Rasen Market Place earlier today.

The event was led by Middle Rasen Church and the Rev Bryan Dixon was delighted with how it went.

One Friday in Market Rasen EMN-170414-140221001

“It went well and a good number (of people) stayed and engaged, entering into the spirit of things,” he said.

“It was good that all the churches had a part to play.

“It is my first year here and so I hope the service brought a fresh look at the Good Friday event.”

