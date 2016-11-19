On track for success at Caistor

This year’s Caistor Model Railway Club Show attracted the most visitors in its 15-year history.

The event took place over two days in the town hall, with a variety of model railway layouts and demonstrations showing modelling methods and trade stands.

The event was a showcase for the art and ingenuity of the railway modeller who created, in miniature, their idea of what railways, old and new do, did and could have looked like somewhere in the UK, mainland Europe or the USA.

Proceeds went to Marie Curie.