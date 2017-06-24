On tour and back to school at Rasen

This summer’s reunion for pupils from Market Rasen Secondary Modern School has proved very popular, with tickets selling out well ahead of the event on August 12.

Now, as an added bonus, the organising committee has arranged a tour of the old school, now the town’s primary school, for the evening of Thursday, June 29.

“There will be the chance to walk round the school and go to certain classes of interest to members of the tour group,” said organiser Anita Goodyear.

“People are donating £5 each for the tour, which will be donated to the school, together with any funds left over from the reunion at the Golf Club on August 12.”

The Secondary Modern School opened in 1937 and closed in 1974, when it amalgamated with De Aston School.

To take part in the tour, contact Anita Goodyear via Facebook or call her on 07874 776206