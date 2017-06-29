On the Fiddle for charity match at Wragby

Finnegan’s Fiddle Golf Society Ladies Day was played at Welton Golf Club, with owner Dave Ottewell giving the team a much-appreciated discount as a donation.

The winners were father and daughter Carrie Johnson and John Dixon, who are based at The Ivy Inn at Wragby.

The event raised £200 for the charity Flights for Life at Wickenby Airfield, where pilots donate their time to take young children with life threatening illnesses on pleasure flights.

Players and their partners are pictured outside The Ivy. (Photo: John Edwards)