On target for fun at Middle Rasen Gala

Amazingly, despite lots of rain the week of the gala, the weather was brilliant for the day itself, with the sun shining through.

A new addition for his year’s event was local magician Paul Hellyer, who made everyone laugh with his amusing magic tricks and impressive ballooning.

The children loved his magic show and the climbing wall proved as popular as ever.

People were queuing to have a go at archery, with lots of rivalry between the contestants.

There was plenty of one-to one guidance from the experts to help everyone make sure they were on target when they drew the bow.

Adding to the eclectic mix of entertainment on display were members of the neighbourhood policing team, classic car owners, militaria and oil engine enthusiasts.

There were plenty of children’s games and a bouncy castle too.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers for running the activities,” said Anne Crawforth from the gala organising committee. “We would also like to thank all the local retailers and groups for their continued support on the day and Alistair Spinks for organising the dog agility course and dog show; both were popular and very well attended.”

This year’s chosen charities were The Nomad Trust and LIVES, who were on duty for first aid and also trained seven members of the local community in CPR.

Found on the playing field after the event was a baseball cap and a child’s rucksack; call Anne on 01673 842099 if you think they are yours.

If anyone is interested in helping at next year’s gala, contact Anne as above, Joyce on 01673 842877 or Valerie 843661.

