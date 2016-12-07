Oh Baby! Mum gives birth in hospital car park - for the second time!

A Skegness grandma couldn’t believe what was happening when her daughter started to give birth in a hospital car park – for the second time.

Baby Aaron Joseph Dyer couldn’t wait to say hello to the world on Saturday when he was born in his grandma’s car just yards from the door of the maternity wing at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Grandma Nicky Dyer, of Hogsthorpe, got the call from her 25-year-old daughter Terri, who lives in Ingoldmells, at about 5.50am on Saturday. She said: “Ten minutes into the drive I knew she wasn’t going to make it so I rang the hospital. I was in the back with Terri, and my partner, Russell Turner, was driving.

“Just as we pulled into the hospital car park I saw the baby’s head. Russell pulled into the layby outside the maternity ward entrance and ran in to get a midwife.

“By the time they came out with a trolley for her, Aaron was born. I’m still in shock but it’s the best Christmas present ever.

“Thankfully, I’m trained as a care assistant so I’m a calm person - which is just as well because this nearly happened when Terri’s second child was born. She started to deliver in the car park but they managed to get her to the ward just in time.”

Mum of four Terri was back at her home on Sunday with her other two sons - Jason, nine, and Harley, one - and daughter Summer, seven, delighted with her new 8lb 12oz baby son.

Terri said: “I didn’t realise I was in labour at first because I’d been having cramps for a few days. I called mum when my waters broke and knew I wasn’t going to make it when the contractions quickly went from 20 minutes apart to three minutes apart.

“I got in the car park and I just needed to push. I wasn’t worried, though - it happened when my daughter was born. I was on my hands and knees in the car park about to give birth but they managed to get me to the delivery ward just in time.”