Obituary: Roy Cameron Perry

The Memorial service for the Roy Cameron Perry, aged 89, was held at All Hallows Church, North Kelsey.

The Rev Mary Dawson conducted the service.

Family mourners attending were: Joan Perry (wife); Anna Perry (daughter); Mr and Mrs Sara and Derek Hall (daughter and son-in-law); Jess Wright (daughter); Gwen Hills (granddaughter); Ben Wright (grandson); Toby Wright (grandson); Robert Hall and Philippa Dickinson (grandson and partner); Laurie Perry and Will Heslop (granddaughter and partner); Pauline and Dave Roberts (cousin and husband); Rachel Hill.

Other mourners attending: Jane Beeson; Marion and Noel Black; Kathy Knight; Tom Robinson (also rep Sheila Robinson); Janet Sheardown (WI); Brian Sheardown; Roy Woodhead; Ron and June Hall; Freda Staves; John and Pat Johnson (also rep Vincent Lewis, rep RAFARS); Rachel Sugden; Shirley Turner; Brian Byworth; Diana Atkinson; Herbert and Marion Whitelam; Jan and John Bletcher; William East; Loretta Rivett; Pauline Ellis (also rep Jean Collins, and Enid Graham); Margaret Thompson; Maureen Penn; Cynthia Allison (also rep Marie Johnson, and Lisa Smith); Leslie Clark; Mohammad Ali; Margaret Hornsby (also rep Stephen and Margaret Flippance); Martin Chapman; Jean and Melvin Gray; Michael Shaw; Derek and Barbara White; Laura Turner; Jackie Cheetham and Rodney Taylorson; Christine and Mike Watkins (also rep North Kelsey Bowls Club); Claire Balderson (also rep Knapton Farm, and all at Farm Park); Tom and Ruth Fowler; Stuart and Lynda Wilkinson; Joyce Gregory (ex. pupil); Steve Clayton (ex. pupil); Peter Richardson (also rep Brigg Rifle Club); Judy Mackenzie; Bert and Norma Acum; Richard Frank (ex Teaching Colleague); Roland and Angela East; Vera Johnson (ex Colleague rep Jane Tacey); Ken Creasey (also rep Sue); Alex Watson; Patricia East; Vicky Bennett; Peter Brumpton (also rep Lisa); Bill and Elsa Cox (also rep Jenny and John Wallhead); Laurides Latham; Gloria Carotti-Fisher (ex. pupil); Barbara Gilleard; Andrea Stopford and sister; Joan Ward; Marcia Dyke; Mrs M Ellis; Ann Brown; Margaret Thompson; June Hall; Kathy Knight; Carmen Aricol; Ros Pinkett; Georgi Rawlins; Guy Rawlins; Leslie Clark; Nick Duckworth; William East; Tim Neal; Ron Whitehouse; Mr and Mrs D Bowness; Mr and Mrs R Croisdale; Mr and Mrs John Clark; Mr and Mrs D White; Mr R Woodhead.

Funeral arrangements were by Co-operative Funeralcare, Brigg.