Obituary: Nellie Sleight

The funeral service for Nellie Sleight, aged 98 years of Market Rasen, was held in St Mary’s Church, South Kelsey.

The Rev Geoffrey Spencer officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Nellie was born in 1918, the youngest of five children and an adopted brother.

They lived in Marple Bridge, Cheshire, and this is where Nellie grew up.

Having lost her father at a young age, she knew what it meant to work hard, being looked after mainly by her older brother Ernest while her mother went out to work to support the family.

Nellie worked at Steins Printers in Marple until her marriage to George Hayne. They had a son, William (Bill).

George enlisted in the Army at the outbreak of the Second World War and, unfortunately, died in a freak accident.

Nellie continued to work hard bringing up her son.

When Bill decided to emigrate to Australia with his wife and family, it was suggested Nellie should go with them, but she decided it was not for her and preferred to stay in England.

In 1969, Nellie married Jim Sleight and moved to South Kelsey.

Jim already had three daughters of his own, and later grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Nellie took great interest in their exploits and achievements in equal measure.

Nellie and Jim were married for 32 years and, during that time, took great pleasure working together to fundraise for various projects within the village community, making friends along the way.

When Jim died, her neighbours and friends would help to keep an eye on her, which was both comforting and much appreciated by her family.

Nellie spent her last five years at Waterloo House in Market Rasen, where, true to form, she made many friends and enjoyed chatting to residents, visitors and staff.

Nellie was always friendly, smiling and cheerful; well-liked by people of all ages and would help whenever she could.

She will be greatly missed by many.

Family mourners were: Dorothy Carson (step-daughter); Brenda and Mick Reynolds (step-daughter and son-in-law, also rep Caroline Reynolds, Joanne and Charlie Flack, granddaughters, and Noah, great-grandson); Beryl and Brian Fox (stepdaughter and son-in-law); Sharon Fox (granddaughter); Rachel Hughes (granddaughter); Hannah and Alex Hughes (great-grandchildren); Samantha Fox (granddaughter) and Paul Blick; Richard and Kirsty Fox (grandson); Stephanie and Charles Fox (great-grandchildren); Mark and Isobel Gibson (grandson, also rep Lauren and James Gibson, great-grandchildren); Colin Dicken (also rep Kara, granddaughter; Maria and George, great-grandchildren); John Gibson and Janet Graves; Margaret Norris and Ron Middleton; Philip and Norma Nelson (nephew); Dennis Nelson (nephew, also rep wife Pat and family).

Friends at the service were: Peter Kerr; Margaret Husband; Doreen Hooker (also rep the Hooker family); Dennis Cotton; Shelia Pickering; Freda Staves (organist); John Staves; Jimmy and Pauline Green; Margaret Blackburn; Barbara Day; Kathleen and John Gaughan; Lillian Everett; Mr and Mrs B Dannett (also rep the Dannett family); Karen Taylor; Hilary and Irwin Johnston; Jane Beeson (also rep St Mary’s Church and also South Kelsey Village Hall Committee); John Smith; Kathleen Smith; Margaret Barr; Mrs P Altoft; Mr and Mrs C Watson; Keith and Vi Knapton (also rep Ken and Margaret Knapton); A Dawson; Anthony Holmes; Marie Holmes; Duncan Nicol (also rep Mrs Kate Nicol); Viv Hildred (also rep Waterloo House); Sarah Purton; Carol Davidson; Mary Barr.