Obituary: Miriam Grace Lee

There was standing room only as family and friends gathered at Alford Crematorium for the joyful celebration of the life of Miriam Grace Lee, long-time resident of Hainton.

Laughter filled the air as stories abounded of parties and barbecues.

Friends, neighbours and colleagues recalled her passionate support of motorbike stars and championship events across the UK - even taking Rachel as a baby.

Known to many as Mim, she was born at Turpin Farm, Fillingham; the eldest daughter of Charles and Doris Ellerby.

She attended Market Rasen Modern School and then Monks Dyke at Louth.

At the age of 15, she started work at Madam Daphne’s hairdressing salon in Louth as an assistant, before moving on to Clarke’s Hardware Store in the town.

Mim then worked in the office at the Woolworth store, leaving in 1970 to have her first child, Karen.

She also worked with her dad, doing the book-keeping for his bus business, as well as driving the bus to help out when needed.

In the 1980s and 90s, she worked as a cook in pubs on the Wolds and in Wragby.

She worked at the Heneage Arms as cook for many years, as well as at the Black Horse in Donington on Bain, the Marshall Arms at Scamblesby, the Crossroads East Barkwith and Wragby’s Adam & Eve.

Most recently, Mim had been a carer and cook at various nursing homes, Haven residential Home and Elizabeth Court.

She retired in 2013.

Mim enjoyed darts and dominoes, playing for the Crossroads and heneage Arms teams - she captained many a pool and darts team too.

She served as parish council clerk at Hainton and also as the Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator.

Mim was a hardworking, honest and straight talking confidant of many.

She was deeply loved by her family and will be sadly missed.

