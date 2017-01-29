Obituary: Margaret Florence Ancliffe

The funeral service for Margaret Florence Ancliffe, aged 86 years of Coningsby, was held at St Helen’s Church, Mareham le Fen.

The Rev Kathy Bush officiated at the service and arrangements were by Michael Sivill.

Margaret was born at Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

On leaving school, she worked at a dress shop in Worksop.

She then worked for many years as a typist for Welding Rods at Aston, near Sheffield, before taking early retirement.

After moving to Lincolnshire, she worked at the Royal Oak in Mareham le Fen.

The widow of Jock, Margaret is survived by her son Nigel, daughter Anne and grandson David.

Family mourners at the service were: Nigel Ancliffe (son); Anne Avison and David Thresher (daughter and partner); David and Amanda Avison (grandson and wife).

Others in the church were: Anne Stevenson (rep George and Sally Edwards); Mr Elwood (rep Joan Gosling); Richard Emslie; Debbie and Bren Murphy; Jen and Steve Finch; Emma Hoyles (rep Tanglewood Toray Pines); Sue Russell; Frances Catley; Brian Lessing; Paul, Lisa and Richard Davis; Gillian Shaw; Eileen Shaw; Ruth and John Parkin; Daphne Dunn; Mrs P Kent; John Boakes; Maureen and Cliff Leverton; Roger Ancliffe; Chris Dauley; Joan Brader; Kathlean Horne; Janet and James Eastgate; Darren and Sarah Vinters; Tony Gosling; Valerie and Gordon Byers; Mr R B Wingate (rep Pat and John Burrows); Gavin Wiggins-Davies (rep the family and Revesby estate); Ray Carmichael; Mick Morris; Malcom and Brenda Smith.