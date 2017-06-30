Search

Obituary: Lionel Webster

The funeral service for Lionel Webster, aged 91 years of Market Rasen was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Celebrant Sandra Barker officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Diectors of Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Beryl (wife); Geoff and Stephen (sons); Lynn and Amanda (daughters-in-law); Scott (grandson); Ken and Sheila (brother and sister-in-law).

Other family mourners were: Janet Stamp; David and Patricia Webster; Pip and Marie Webster; Christine Webster.

Friends at the service were: Mr. Dowse (also rep Susan Dowse); Delia Dowse; Hilda Boast; Dennis Joyce; Carol and Michael Watson; Anna Watson; Cath and Tom Bunford; Mr and Mrs G Smith; Lorna Brown; Katy Stones; Marion and Rod Clark; Michael Stephenson; Mark Stephenson; Colin Everett; Graham Everett; Ann Broughton.