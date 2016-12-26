Obituary: John Sellars

The funeral of John Sellars was held in Alford Crematorium.

The service was conducted by David Reeve and arrangements were by Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services.

Mourners attending were: Hilary Sellars (wife); Clare Godden, Sally Evans (step-daughters); Ed Godden, Phill Evans (step-son-in-laws); Jesse Godden (grandson); Callum Evans (step-grandson); Reann Evans (step granddaughter); Stephen Proctor (brother-in-law); Jayne Proctor (sister-in-law); Carol Philpott, Jayne Tuplin, Jade Philpot, Kirsty Sellars (nieces); Rita Jackson (sister); Paul Sellars, Nicole Sellars, Dennis Mapletoft, Megan Mapletoft; Sam Morris (cousins); Carol Sellars (cousin’s wife); Emma Tuplin (great niece); Lee Tuplin, Luke Tuplin (great-nephew); Robert and Patsy Sellars, Peter and Aileen Sellars (brothers and sisters-in-law); Tom Sellars, Scott Sellars (nephews); Amy Leaper; Mr R New (also representing Mrs New and family); Frank Fieldsend (also representing Bill and Margaret Perkins); Dave and Cathy Parsons; Michael and Jackie Stanley (also representing Nigel Appleyard); Pauline Perkins (also representing Mick Perkins); Susan Dean (also representing Iris Tolan); Michael Tolan (also representing Paul and Sue Tolan); Mr G Taylor; Mr and Mrs G Loveday; Kathleen Naughton (also representing John Naughton); Mr M Iremonger (also representing Betty Iremonger); John and Joyce Lingard; Mr and Mrs G Philpott (also representing Ian Cockin and Stephen Cockin); Mr D Brumby; George Maddison; Mr and Mrs H Jackson (Market Rasen); Mr M H Cooper (also representing Mrs Cooper and Joseph Kelham); Mr and Mrs Tony Hall (also representing Mr and Mrs Rod Clark; The Robinson Family); Robert Pearce; Graham Pearce; Peter and Jane Brothwell; Douglas Sellars (also representing Stephen and Samantha Rogers); Sandra James (also representing Lorraine James and Philip James); Loraine Goulsbra; Desmond Goulsbra; Mr R Harrison; Mr C Jackson (also representing Jane Jackson); Mr K Jackson; Mr S Jackson; Tony Ward; Dave Hildred; Mark Sellars; Abigail Sellars; Ron Brocklesby; Maggie Branston; Mervyn and Pauline Butler (also representing Alan and Hazel Butler; Graham and Maureen Rowett and Family); Mark Codd (also representing Samantha Codd); Graham Briggs (also representing Phil Dales); David Thompson (also representing Amanda Thompson; Tom and Kath Bonford); Mr M Flear; Paul Stanley (also representing Christopher Stanley); Sally White (also representing Oliver White); Andrew White; Mrs M Sanders (also representing Sean and Tina; Stuart and Wendy); Andrew Parrott; Glenn Mansfield; Stuart Curtis; Philip and Julie Godden; Jim Cowan (also representing Mrs J Cowan and Mr P Thornalley); Keith and Sue Carter; Fred and Gwen Sellars; Mr and Mrs Higham; Charlotte Turnbull; Mr and Mrs Dring (also representing David and Jean Johnson); Charlie and Heather Downend; Nigel Wakefield; Rita Pearman; Max Wrenn; John Staves (also representing Ann Stamp); Ken and Gail Panks; Mr C Bennett (also representing Mrs P Bennett and Mr N Bennett); Margaret Taylor (also representing John Taylor); Mr Maplethorpe (also representing Mrs Maplethorpe); Kenneth and Pamela Penycate; Stephen Penycate; Dave and Joan Rowley; Mabel Jackson.