Obituary: John Esser

The funeral service for Dr John Esser, aged 70 years, of Caistor, was held at the parish church, followed by commital at Grimsby Crematorium.

The Rev Canon Ian Robinson officiated at the service and arrangements were carried out by J W Varlow & Son.

Dr John Esser died at his home, following pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Loughborough and grew up in Farnham.

He moved to London to study for a biology degree, where he met his wife Anne.

They moved to Southampton, where John studied for a masters degree in oceanography.

In 1977, he took up a post as a biology lecturer at the then Grimsby College of Technology, progressing to head of department in Environmental Studies.

Through his college work, John spent considerable time working in South East Asia, India and Africa.

Through this, he achieved a doctorate for his work with infestation and dried fish.

Following retirement, John took up cycling and also continued his passion for photography.

He also had a passion for walking and became involved in putting together an exhibition about and leading walks on the Nettleton mines project.

John devoted much time helping his family and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Anne, four children and eight grandchildren.

Family mourners were: Anne Esser; Jonathan Esser; Anya Esser; Sarah Lusby; Philip Lusby; Alexandra Mumby; David Mumby; Charlotte Chisholm; Michael Chisholm; Alex Lusby; Katie Lusby; Anna Lusby; Neve Mumby; Zoe Esser; Leo Esser; Henry Chisholm; William Chisholm; Miria McClean; Peter McClean; William Chisholm; Matthew Chisholm (also rep Mike and Jackie Chisholm); Anna Jane Holland; Joan Ives; Terry and Elaine O’Shea.

Other mourners attending were: John and Ann Mumby; Alan and Gill Somerscales; Charles and Nanette Askew; Peter and Gwen Thompson; David and Chrissie Robinson; Ron and Angela Harrison; David and Jill Naylor; Tony and Liz Forbes; Rick and Janet Burgin; Malcolm and Jan Stimpson; Mr and Mrs J Leadbetter; Howard and Jan Jarman; Dr Steven Hanson and Barbara Hanson; Professor Tony Taylor and Margaret Taylor; Terry and Sheila Jaines; Paul and Pat Snell (also rep Chris and Babs Allison); Paul and Beverley Sheridan (also rep Cordelia Sheridan); Pete Marriott; Rick Marriott; Paul Hilldreth; Mike Galligan; Nathan Taylor; Tony Garthwaite; Don Morgan; Matthew Strawson; Harold Minns; Darren McKay (also rep Emma McKay); Alan Saxton (also rep Stuart and Babs Fraser); Lewis Strange (also rep Brigg Rotary Club); Peter Salisbury (also rep Patricia Salsbury and Kerry Salsbury-Tait); Vaughan Shacklock (also rep Debbie Shacklock and staff of Southdale Service Station); Phyllis Hollings; Jill Maund; Ailsa Wish; Christa Haslam; Catherine Wells; Pam Allen; Wendy Swan; Christine Robinson; Jess Marlow; Emma Clarke; Hannah Martin; Yvonne Bradshaw; Pat Clarke (also rep Roger Clarke); Jenny Woods (also rep Tony Woods); Evie Harrison (also rep David Harrison); Lynda Saxton (also rep Joanne and Stuart); Catherine Shacklock (also rep Peter Shacklock); V Waddington (also rep Ian and Andrew Waddington); Paula King (also rep Alan Shepherdson and Greenacres Care Home).