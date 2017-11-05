Obituary: John Brian Topliss

The funeral service for John Brian Topliss, aged 84 of Market Rasen, was held at the parish church.

Family mourners were: Mary (wife); Vivienne and Martin, Alison and Mark, Yvonne and Jason (daughters and sons-in-law); Alwyn (son); Michael and Bev (son and daughter-in-law); Sam and Colin (granddaughter and husband); Martin and Leanne (grandson and wife); Rebecca and Mick (granddaughter and partner); Kristen Lavender (granddaughter); James and Kelly (grandson and partner); Zach, Kyle, Tyler and Dade (grandsons); Tiffany, Chloe, Lacey and Amelia, Millie, Leah, Madison (great-granddaughters); Josh and Max (great-grandsons).

Friends at the service were: Valerie Lancaster (also rep Stuart Lancaster, Market Rasen Co-op, Sandra Ferraby and Marie Frankish); Sandra Tindall (also rep the family); Heather Nash; Leza Steele; Mr A Carter (also rep Market Rasen Football & Cricket Club); Mr R Myland (also rep Adam Holvey and also past members of Faldingworth Cricket Club); Mr and Mrs D Goulsbra; Mr and Mrs M Higham.

Funeral arrangements were by J Marshall.