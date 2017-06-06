Obituary: Freda Lockington

The funeral service for Freda Lockington, aged 88 years of Caistor, was held at the parish church, followed by a committal at Grimsby Crematorium.

The Rev Canon Ian Robinson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J W Varlow & Son of Caistor.

Family mourners attending were: Graham Lockington (son); Julie Lockington (daughter-in-law); Debbie Lockington (granddaughter); Karen and Dan Reeve (granddaughter and husband); Paul Lockington (grandson); Tyler Reeve (great-grandson).

Extended family mourners attending were: Mary Blanchard; Michael Blanchard (rep Lorraine Donner); Shirley Dennison; Susan Alcock; David Alcock; Ian Macdonald.

Other mourners attending were: Midge Thomas; Hannah Nicholson (rep Mandy Giddings); John Barr; Jean Thomas; Carol Easten; Mr Smith (rep Kathleen Smith); Mr and Mrs T Tomlinson and family; June Gaughan (rep Friendship Club); Jean Fox; Mrs Burnett (rep RVS and Mrs A Marriott; Terrance Hunter (rep Jean Haggis); Mr and Mrs T McKitton (rep Mr M Waterman); Mrs Dawson (rep C Linsell); Mrs J Wilkinson;Jean Twidale; Mrs Moor (rep Betty and Karen Hyde); Mr D Morgan; Mrs J Grant; Mrs L Alderson; Mrs N Radcliffe (rep Jean Wood); Jean and Brian Field; Phylis Holmes (rep Robert Holmes); Mrs F Staves (rep John Staves); Valerie Waddington; Mr and Mrs Naylor; Mrs Twell; Mrs O’Connell; Mrs Chantry; Sandra Wood; M Gaughan; Mrs Stanfield (rep Peter); John and Enid Fowler (rep Grammar School); Mr and Mrs G Duke; Mr M Duke; Mr K Blackburn and Mrs M Blackburn; Mr J Williams; Mr A Stephenson (rep Greenacres); Mr and Mrs Hewson; Mr and Mrs Kitching (rep Katherine Stones and Iris Soar); Mr Brown and A Brown; Janet Steer; Mrs Lusby (rep Dorothy Hardwick and family); Janet Cook; Sam Bennett and James Bennett; Harry Minns; Liam Marchant; Robina King (rep Ann and Vicky Bennett; Zoe and Aaron Harper; Jennifer Sharpe and Ava Bridgestock (daughters of William Sharpe); Linda and John Lacey; Patricia Harris (rep Julie Holt); Peter and Matthew Cook; Mrs M Smith (rep Friendship Club and Graham).