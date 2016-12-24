Obituary: Edward Charlesworth Gledhill

The funeral service of former De Aston teacher Edward Charlesworth Gledhill, 88, of Market Rasen, was held in the parish church.

The Rev Stephen Johnson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall.

Born in Stockport, Ted taught at De aston School in Market Rasen from 1950 to 1989 as head of modern languages and head of Witham House.

Ted was a member of St Thomas’ Church in Market Rasen, and was previously its organist. He was also a long-time member of Market Rasen Choral Society.

One of Ted’s biggest achievements for the town was the promotion of town twinning. In 1975, he began school exchanges from De Aston with schools in Mamers, France.

This became a formal town twinning link in 1988, with the first official visit taking place the following year, with a coach full of friends and some from Market Rasen Choral Society.

Family mourners were: Mark and Dan Gledhill (sons); Rachael Eades (sister-in-law); Sue Gledhill (daughter-in-law, married to Mark); Sally Eades, William Eades, Sian Cork (also rep Victoria Arrowsmith, niece; nephews and nieces).

