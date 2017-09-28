Obituary: David Morris

The funeral service for David Morris, aged 85 of Market Rasen, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Steve Johnson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall.

David was horn in Quorndon, Leicestershire.

After leaving school, he worked with his father on the farm.

In 1959, he joined the RAF, where he served for nine years, and was posted to RAF Cranwell.

David then trained to become a teacher at Bishop Grosseteste College in Lincoln, receiving a BEd Hons.

He went on to teach in Sleaford, then Carlton Road Primary School at Boston, until he retired in 1991.

David was a member of the Beekeeping Association and was also a member of the Market Rasen Bellringing team.

Family mourners were: Dot (wife); Gill and Ed Cook (daughter and son-in-law); Rob Morris and Tracy (son and partner); Rob and James Cook (grandsons); Beth Morris (granddaughter); Beryl and Peter Norman (sister and bother-in-law); Peter and Ann Norman (nephew and wife); Jenny Norman (niece); Audrey Barter-Godfrey (sister-in-law); Jackie Collins, Martin Collins, Debbie Collins (nieces and nephew); James Butcher (nephew).

Friends at the service were: Mr and Mrs W Johnson (also rep Norman Palmer); Hannah Johnson; Councillor and Mrs J McNeill and also William; John and Sheila Lamming; Mr A Johnson (also rep Mr and Mrs D Robinson); Doris Woodhall; Ken Parrott; Kathleen Codd; Andrew Morrison; John and Margaret Cook (also rep Sarah, John and Edward Cook); Ann Kent; Julie Hall; Colin Disney; Charles and Sylvia Cade (also rep St Thomas Bell Ringers); Mr and Mrs R Law (also rep Lincoln DG Church Bell Ringers); Sue Faull; Mrs E Parkinson; Jen Barrett (also rep Emily and Charlie); Tracy Roe