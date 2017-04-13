Obituary: Clarice Key

Clarice Key, who has died aged 88, was the devoted wife of the late Harry Key and supported him throughout his life as a well known and widely respected Lincolnshire Farmer, and in more than 30 years of public work.

She was Sunday School teacher in the village of Stainton-le-Vale for many years and involved herself fully in community life and in helping others.

She was also very accomplished at fly fishing for rainbow trout and would spend many long evenings on the lake close to her home fishing.

Recent years were interrupted by ill health, but with her determination , and the help of family and carers, she remained in her own home in Louth right to the end and never lost the twinkle in her eye or sense of humour.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who enriched the lives of the many who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

A service of thanksgiving took place on at St. Andrew’s Church in Stainton-le-Vale, officiated by the Rev Elaine Turner and Roy Sutton, followed by interment in the churchyard.

Funeral arrangements were carried out by J. Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Family mourners in church were: Robert and Kate Key (son and daughter-in-law); Jane and Mark Riddle (daughter and son-in-law); Eleanor Riddle (granddaughter); Harry Riddle (grandson); Matthew Key (grandson, rep by parents); Jack and Chris Skayman (brother and sister-in-law); Nadine Gowshell (sister); Darren Gowshell (nephew); Janet and Steve Middlebrough (niece and husband); John and Sandra Key (nephew and wife); Barbara Brooke (niece, also rep David Brooke); Lewis and Louisa Dodds.

Friends at the service were: Brian and Jane Parker; Kevin and Helen Bell; Janet Whiting (also rep Ruth Holmes, Sue Johnson and Helen Spence); Stan Blades; Alan Blades; Marcey Mould; Shirley Crew; Paul and Vickey Marshall; Mr and Mrs V Dale; Louise Vessy; Diane Marshall; Sarah Green (also rep Bob Potter); Andrew Riddle; Robert Jackson (also rep Roz Jackson); Kate Hills (also rep Kenneth Hills); Barry and Marylin Hill; Paul Hill (also rep Louise Hill); Raymond Bishell (also rep Andrew Kendall and also Andrew Windfarrah and family); Mrs Sandy Loveday (also rep Pam Crawford and family); Julian and Suzanne Dunning; Pam Clark; Andrew and Sarah Buckley; Andy Roberts; Shirley and Martin Riddle (also rep Robert and Beverly Riddle); Mr and Mrs Andrew and Elizabeth Burkitt; John and Ann Williams; Ian Roberts (also rep Rachel Roberts and Maureen Roberts); Jane Macpherson; David and Jenny Udale (also rep Ann Dorrell); Julie Nelstrop; Julian and Louise Anyan (also rep Pete and Ann Dixon); Jen Barrett (also rep Pat Grant); Roy Sutton; Isobel Cartwright; Sheila Lakin; Michelle Jacklin; Mrs E Basford (nee Pepper); Lynn Roberts; Mrs M Rippin (also rep Mr J Rippin, Mrs C Turner and also Mrs M Skelton); Mrs J Addison (also rep Robert); John Bayes (also rep Andrew Hayton); Coun Helen Rowson; Jonathan and Sarah Green; Simon Green (also rep the Green family); Shirley Hargrave; Tracey McLoughlin; Mr and Mrs David Lucas; Mark and Sally Selby; Mr and Mrs J Udale.