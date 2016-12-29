Obituary: Clara Brumpton

Search

The funeral service for Clara (Clare) Brumpton, 85, of Middle Rasen, was held in Lincoln Crematorium.

The Rev Steve Johnson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Mrs Brumpton had previously worked as a school secretary, spending many years at Market Rasen Primary School.

Family mourners were Tim and Sandra (son and daughter-in-law); Adam and Rachael (grandchildren); Kath and Margaret (sisters); and Rex (brother-in-law).

Friends at the service were: Stuart and Joanne Alford (also rep Kath and Peter Alford); Eric Thornalley (also rep David Thornalley); Pauline Wilkins; Richard Alford; Jane Coxell; Joanne Bird; Gillian Brooks; John Alford; David Alford; Mike Iremonger (also rep Betty Iremonger); Audrey Parkinson (also rep Rex; Mr and Mrs Harrison; Mr and Mrs Parnham); Ann Veal (also rep Sally Graham); Jane Culverhouse; Shirley Vessey; Jenny Goulsbra; Janet Melbourne; Brian Haywaner; Eileen and Richard Booth (also rep Norman Booth); Claire Entwhistle (also rep Mr D Tindall); Julian Canner; Stella Canner; Sandra and Alice Knights; Roy and Jennifer Stimson; Mr and Mrs Denis Ivatt (also rep Mr M Banks, Sarah Dyer and also Middle Rasen Bowling Club); Sarah Dyer; Sarah Mould.