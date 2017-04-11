Obituary: Anne-Lise Perry

The funeral service for Anne-Lise Perry, aged 90 years of Holton le Moor, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Geoffrey Spencer officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Anne-Lise was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and had worked as a legal secretary.

Anne-Lise had been a member of Holton le Moor WI, serving as its president for a time, and a member of many other village organisations.

She had been married to her husband Stan for 72 years.

Family mourners were: Stanley Perry (husband); Mike Perry (son); Susan Cordell and Katharine Perry (daughters); John Cordell (son-in-law); Julie Perry (daughter-in-law); Helen, Chris, Danny and Stacey (representing Nicola and Guy, grandchildren); Eva and Hugh Synge (sister and brother-in-law); Coralie Berg, Joy Gregg (sisters-in-law); Gordon and Pat Perry (brother and sister-in-law); David Perry (brother-in-law); Rosie, Andy, Sue, Diane, Louise, Jonathan and Nicholas (nieces and nephews); Robbie Synge (great-nephew).

Friends at service were: Mr A Pywell (also rep Mrs E Bramwell); Diane Bunn (also rep The Laurels); Audrey South (also rep Marie South); Mr and Mrs J Cade; Sheila Heagh (also rep Nicola and also Mr and Mrs D Pickering); Andrew Heagh; Michael Inglis; Megs Graham-Rack (also rep Barry Graham-Rack and also Holton-le-Moor WI); Dean Callaway; Karen Spittle; Karen Waring (also rep Mel Fenwick); Pat Fane-Forester; Hazel Houlden; Lynne Cook; Mrs K Burke (also rep Mrs D Wilbour); Mr and Mrs G A Clayton; Nicola Ott; Karen Hyde; Geraldine Edis; Diane Gilmore; Louise Talbott; Greta White; Margaret Hubbard; Penny Lyle; Mrs H Clayton; Mrs J Houlden; Ann Daff; Gillian Bennett (also rep Mr and Mrs Gibbons); Michael Hubbett; June and Roger Fritzsche.