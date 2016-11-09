Nursery in double award nomination

A nursery group, which has a branch at Wragby, as well as Alford, Boston and Swineshead, is in line for two prizes when Nursery Management Today magazine stages its annual awards ceremony in London at the end of this month.

Mon Ami Children’s Nursery has been shortlisted for two awards at the NMT Nursery Awards 2016.

Senior nursery manager Kristina Johnson, pictured, has been nominated in the Nursery Operations Manager /Regional Manager category, while the company’s new website is shortlisted for the Nursery Website of the Year award.

Kristina and Mon Ami’s co-owner Samantha Britton will join more than 500 guests at a ceremony at the Hilton London Metropole on November 26, where the winners will be presented with their trophies by Prof Lord Winston.

“Everybody at Mon Ami is thrilled with Kristina’s nomination as she is a wonderful manager and a major contributor to the success of our nurseries,” said Mrs Britton, who set up Mon Ami with her husband Jarrod in 2002.

“We are also pleased that the quality of our new website has been recognised by the judges.

“We launched our beautiful new site earlier this year and the response from parents, staff and other early years professionals has been extremely positive.”

Mon Ami commissioned PR and marketing agency Shooting Star to project manage the new website, which can be found at www.monaminurseries.co.uk.